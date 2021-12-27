Manatee County offers $3 million to help the state buy Rattlesnake Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rattlesnake Key is a 1,000-acre mangrove forest located just north of Snead Island across the Terra Ceia Bay. The State of Florida has signaled its intention to buy the piece of land in order to designate it as environmentally protected. However, its hefty price of $30 million has led to delays in the purchase.

In past years, there have been development plans proposed to build a cruise ship terminal on the island. However, state officials believe that the land would be more enjoyable if it was preserved in its current state and an abundant mangrove forest.

Manatee County is offering to help offset the cost in order to make the purchase happen. The county is offering to pay 10% of the purchase price of roughly $3 million. Their intention is to help the state turn this island into a new state park for the Suncoast.

Locals are thrilled at the movement by both the state and Manatee Counties effort to help protect the land.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing because the more you preserve, the more you’re protecting everything for the future. Right now I just think if you take things down and you build on it, you can never go back from that. So the more that Florida can preserve, I mean it is one the most beautiful states I’ve ever been in I mean it’s gorgeous, the more we can preserve the better off we’re always going to be,” Stephanie Willot, a Suncoast resident explained.

