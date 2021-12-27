Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man arrested after a hit-and-run involving 8-year-old back in September

Hit-and-run crash
Hit-and-run crash(Venice Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man was arrested after a hit-and-run involving an eight-year-old back in September.

Police in Venice arrested 64-year old Gregory J. Valentine after he allegedly left a vehicle accident involving an 8-year old girl on Aug. 23, 2021.

Valentine was arrested on Christmas Eve following new evidence that showed DNA of the 8-year old victim on the bumper of his vehicle.

He is being charged with reckless driving and failure to stop or remain at a crash involving injuries.

Officials with the Venice Police Department said the 8-year-old girl has fully recovered without any major injuries.

