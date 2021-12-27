Advertise With Us
2 planes collide at Punta Gorda International Airport

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Charlotte County, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Allegiant Airplanes collided Monday morning at Punta Gorda International Airport causing a flight to be canceled. No injuries were reported. Here is a statement from Allegiant Airlines:

“This morning as flight 1687, bound for Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, pushed back from the gate at Punta Gorda Airport, the plane’s wingtip struck the auxiliary power unit on the wing of an empty plane parked nearby. There were no injuries. Passengers deplaned, returned to the terminal and the flight was canceled. Customers will have the option to receive a full refund or be reaccommodated on another flight. We’re very sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers’ travel plans. We’ve issued additional compensation of $250 per itinerary through a secure electronic transfer portal, as well as $150 vouchers that can be used for future travel.”

