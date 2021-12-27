1 arrested after 16-year-old boy dies in a car accident involving a Tesla in 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old has been charged with the death of a 16-year-old after a car accident involving a Tesla back in 2020.

16-year-old Kevin Gallarado was killed along University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch. He was one of four teens in the vehicle when the Tesla lost control and crashed into a utility pole. The accident occurred on Dec. 4, 2020.

The driver of the Tesla is 18-year-old Luke Terence Politi. After his toxicology results came back, it was noted that he was driving under the influence.

Politi was arrested on Dec. 21, 2021. He is being charged with vehicular homicide.

