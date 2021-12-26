Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunny and warmer (with a chance of morning fog)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have nearly perfect weather to end the year on the Suncoast! Temps gradually warm up, and humidity gets higher. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s by the end of the week. As the moisture levels increase, so does the chance for areas of morning fog. While storm after storm hits the western U.S. and the Great Lakes, they all bypass the Suncoast into the beginning of January. There is a cold front we’re tracking that could move across Florida after the first weekend of 2022. Right now this front looks pretty dry, but a few isolated showers might be possible that Sunday night (a week from today). And cooler air, back to the 70s, could return for the first full week of 2022.

highs
highs(Station)
highs2
highs2(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
Crash in Sarasota County
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County
Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect
Nate's Honor Animal Rescue delivering puppies and kittens for Christmas.
Puppies and kittens get forever homes on the Suncoast for Christmas
WWSB Generic Stock 13
South Florida woman charged with multiple underwear thefts

Latest News

View of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
More warm weather in store for 2021
Crash in Sarasota County
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Bruce Willis in the 1988 movie, 'Die Hard'
Question of the Day: Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?