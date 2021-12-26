Stay warm for the end of 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have been seeing above-average warm weather here on the Suncoast through the Christmas holiday and this will continue for the end of 2021 and to start 2022.

Today, Sarasota hit a high of 77° and was under a mostly sunny sky. Expect it to be a bit cool into the overnight with lows in the upper 50′s. The temperature will climb near 80° as we head into this new week with very few clouds and no rain chances. We may have a few mornings of patchy fog including tomorrow.

A first look at 2022 shows more warm weather with a front trying to make its way into town the first week; however, at this time the front looks very weak and may not make it this far south. Hence, rain chances in the 7-day forecast are minimal.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.