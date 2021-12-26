Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Stay warm for the end of 2021

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We have been seeing above-average warm weather here on the Suncoast through the Christmas holiday and this will continue for the end of 2021 and to start 2022.

Today, Sarasota hit a high of 77° and was under a mostly sunny sky. Expect it to be a bit cool into the overnight with lows in the upper 50′s. The temperature will climb near 80° as we head into this new week with very few clouds and no rain chances. We may have a few mornings of patchy fog including tomorrow.

A first look at 2022 shows more warm weather with a front trying to make its way into town the first week; however, at this time the front looks very weak and may not make it this far south. Hence, rain chances in the 7-day forecast are minimal.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
Crash in Sarasota County
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County
Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect
Nate's Honor Animal Rescue delivering puppies and kittens for Christmas.
Puppies and kittens get forever homes on the Suncoast for Christmas
WWSB Generic Stock 13
South Florida woman charged with multiple underwear thefts

Latest News

Sarasota reached a high of 77° F.
More warm weather on the way
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 23, 2021
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 23, 2021
stroke
Recovering from a stroke
graphic
Sunny and warmer (with a chance of morning fog)