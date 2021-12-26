Motorcycle crash in Manatee county kills one and leaves two unharmed

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Manatee County kills one unidentified 33-year-old Palmetto man, and leaves two others unharmed.

#BREAKINGNEWS: @FHPSWFL confirms there to be one fatality after a collision at the intersection of Florida Boulevard & Washington Street in Bradenton near Trailer Estates senior community.@mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/Gfx9IHw6Dp — Zack (@zackontv) December 26, 2021

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol and responding troopers on scene said a Chrysler SUV was traveling eastbound on Florida Blvd approaching the intersection at Washington Street, per the release a Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling westbound on Florida Blvd approaching the intersection with Washington Street, traveling at a high rate of speed.

#UPDATE: According to a press release from @FHPSWFL, “The Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Chrysler proceeded to make a left turn traveling into the path of the motorcycle, the driver steered to the right to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.” https://t.co/FTPrM3gn0r — Zack (@zackontv) December 26, 2021

The Chrysler then proceeded to make a left turn traveling into the path of the motorcycle, which steered to the right to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful causing the motorcycle’s front to collide with the right side of the Chrysler. The unidentified 33-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by the Manatee County EMS, while the 71 and 70-year-old pair from Rockford, MI driving the Chrysler SUV were confirmed to be unharmed.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit remains on scene as they continue to investigate the crash scene.

