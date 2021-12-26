Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Manatee county kills one and leaves two unharmed

One man killed in a collision at the intersection of Florida Boulevard & Washington Street in...
One man killed in a collision at the intersection of Florida Boulevard & Washington Street in Bradenton near Trailer Estates senior community.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Manatee County kills one unidentified 33-year-old Palmetto man, and leaves two others unharmed.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol and responding troopers on scene said a Chrysler SUV was traveling eastbound on Florida Blvd approaching the intersection at Washington Street, per the release a Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling westbound on Florida Blvd approaching the intersection with Washington Street, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Chrysler then proceeded to make a left turn traveling into the path of the motorcycle, which steered to the right to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful causing the motorcycle’s front to collide with the right side of the Chrysler. The unidentified 33-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by the Manatee County EMS, while the 71 and 70-year-old pair from Rockford, MI driving the Chrysler SUV were confirmed to be unharmed.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit remains on scene as they continue to investigate the crash scene.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
Crash in Sarasota County
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County
Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect
Nate's Honor Animal Rescue delivering puppies and kittens for Christmas.
Puppies and kittens get forever homes on the Suncoast for Christmas
WWSB Generic Stock 13
South Florida woman charged with multiple underwear thefts

Latest News

grinch
Christmas thief caught
shopping
Holiday shopping rush at UTC
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 23, 2021
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 23, 2021