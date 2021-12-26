More warm weather in store for 2021
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Merry Christmas! It has been a seasonable day with sunshine and highs near average. A high temperature of 75° was recorded at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Expect more warm weather and sunshine for the rest of 2021. High temperatures will be climbing to near 80° by New Year’s Eve. In addition, rain chances are nearly 0% every day excluding NYE, but there is only a 20% chance in the early hours.
Long term temperatures are trending above average as we head into January.
