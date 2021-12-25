Sunny and warmer (with a chance of morning fog)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have perfect weather for Christmas weekend on the Suncoast! While storm after storm hits the western U.S., they all bypass the Suncoast into the beginning of January. Temps gradually warm up, and humidity gets higher. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s by the end of the week. As the moisture levels increase, so does the chance for areas of morning fog. Our warm weather pattern is showing signs of staying with us through at least the first half of January. Maybe we’ll see Santa at the beach now that his busy season is over!

Highs (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.