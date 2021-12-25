Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash in Sarasota County.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at U.S. 41 southbound and Constitution Boulevard.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is helping the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

