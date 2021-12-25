Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County

Crash in Sarasota County
Crash in Sarasota County(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash in Sarasota County.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at U.S. 41 southbound and Constitution Boulevard.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is helping the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

