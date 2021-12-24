Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Unwrapping perfect weather for Christmas

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dry weather continues across the sunshine state as we head into Christmas weekend. If you are heading out for evening plans on this Christmas Eve Eve, expect it to be quite chilly. Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower 50′s.

If you have last minute shopping to do, Christmas Eve will be sunny with near average temperatures. Those temperatures will continue to climb as we head into Christmas and into next week.

Dry weather and warm temperatures near 80° look to hang around to end out the year of 2021.

