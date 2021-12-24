Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast Christmas Movie Finals: Vote for your favorite Christmas movie

Get paid to watch Hallmark Christmas movies? Yes, please!
(tcw-wect)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the final showdown! The Suncoast has narrowed it down to their top two favorite Christmas films.

Viewers have chosen “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

You can vote below or on the poll on the homepage of mysuncoast.com. The winner will be announced in Top Clicks at 4:00. Good luck and Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
The display has more that 200,000 lights.
Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations

Latest News

State fire marshal looking out for Santa’s safety
(AP)
Christmas Eve store hours around the Suncoast
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
A crash on I-75 near mile marker 193.
Crash slowing traffic on I-75 near Jacaranda Boulevard