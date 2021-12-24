State fire marshal looking out for Santa’s safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s top fire marshal is giving homeowners a piece of advice tonight -- make sure any fire in a fireplace is out before you go to bed.

“Before heading to bed this Christmas Eve, make sure your fireplace is fully extinguished, so Santa doesn’t get a surprise when delivering presents to your home this year,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said in a news release issued Friday morning.

“I also encourage Floridians to take a moment to thank the brave men and women who are working around the clock to keep us safe. Our first responders, firefighters and military members answer the call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and need our support and prayers as they work to protect us as we gather together with loved ones. Without their service, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the holidays here at home. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

