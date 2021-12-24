South Florida woman charged with multiple underwear thefts
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida woman has been arrested and charged with a series of thefts of underwear from Victoria’s Secret stores.
The 56-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of grand theft, three counts of retail theft and a count of resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade County court records.
Online records showed she remained in jail on Friday.
According to Channel 6 in South Florida, the woman is accused of stealing anywhere from $900 to $3,000 worth of merchandise on more than a dozen occasions at the stores. The thefts took place between March 2020 and this November.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.