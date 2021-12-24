Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

South Florida woman charged with multiple underwear thefts

WWSB Generic Stock 13
WWSB Generic Stock 13(WWSB-ABC7)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida woman has been arrested and charged with a series of thefts of underwear from Victoria’s Secret stores.

The 56-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of grand theft, three counts of retail theft and a count of resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

Online records showed she remained in jail on Friday.

According to Channel 6 in South Florida, the woman is accused of stealing anywhere from $900 to $3,000 worth of merchandise on more than a dozen occasions at the stores. The thefts took place between March 2020 and this November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display has more that 200,000 lights.
Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love
Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery

Latest News

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue delivering puppies and kittens for Christmas.
Puppies and kittens get forever homes in the Suncoast for Christmas
Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding...
Members of K-Pop supergroup BTS speak with ABC7 about fighting Asian discrimination
BTS3
ABC7 travels to Los Angeles to meet K-Pop global sensation BTS: Part 3
Lights of Palmetto
Light-Up Palmetto brings smiles that reach far beyond the Suncoast