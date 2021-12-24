Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has caught the “Grinch” who allegedly stole holiday decorations.

42-year-old Bridget Wenzel was arrested on Thursday after deputies allegedly found all the reported stolen holiday decorations in her backyard.

Wenzel is now facing six counts of petit theft.

