Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations

"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has caught the “Grinch” who allegedly stole holiday decorations.

42-year-old Bridget Wenzel was arrested on Thursday after deputies allegedly found all the reported stolen holiday decorations in her backyard.

Wenzel is now facing six counts of petit theft.

