A quiet Christmas and a warmer New Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After another chilly morning, temps are gradually warming for Christmas. And the weather is quiet in all directions for a 1-day drive through the weekend. In fact, there are no storms heading toward us through at least the first week of 2022. But there is warmer air. We’re heading back to the low 80s for the last few days of 2021. The main travel problems are in the western states and near the Great Lakes far to the north. Our weather at the beaches is going to have everyone in the USA wanting to come down to the Suncoast!

