Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A quiet Christmas and a warmer New Year

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After another chilly morning, temps are gradually warming for Christmas. And the weather is quiet in all directions for a 1-day drive through the weekend. In fact, there are no storms heading toward us through at least the first week of 2022. But there is warmer air. We’re heading back to the low 80s for the last few days of 2021. The main travel problems are in the western states and near the Great Lakes far to the north. Our weather at the beaches is going to have everyone in the USA wanting to come down to the Suncoast!

highs
highs(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
The display has more that 200,000 lights.
Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery
Sarasota man killed in State Road 62 crash

Latest News

Suncoast stores and shopping centers busy with last minute holiday shoppers.
Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to area stores and shopping centers ahead of Christmas
National weather
Unwrapping perfect weather for Christmas
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations
Church of the Palms
List of Suncoast Christmas Services