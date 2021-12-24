Puppies and kittens get forever homes in the Suncoast for Christmas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 17 animals have found forever homes this Christmas. 13 puppies and 4 kittens were delivered to families in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. These animals are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day surprises for children, spouses and other loved ones thanks to an animal rescue group.

“It’s moved me to tears, one of the last years we opened the door and we told this one girl, ‘Look! Santa brought you a puppy for Christmas!’ and she burst into tears,” said Regan Brahler, a volunteer. “It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

It’s something Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in East Bradenton has been doing now for seven years, as part of their Holiday Delivery Program.

“This is what it’s all about, putting the smiles on children’s faces and making families happy, and adding a new addition to their family,” said Dari Oglesby, Executive Director of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue. “What a better time to do it than the holiday.”

Families are interviewed and arrange the surprises ahead of time, going through the regular screening process and paying a little more to cover the delivery. The money benefits the organization. All this couldn’t be done without the help of the volunteers known as “Santa’s Elves.”

“I wouldn’t do this if I generally didn’t enjoy it,” said Kendyl Brahler, a volunteer. “It is just priceless to see the happiness that comes off of these kids, they’re getting a puppy for Christmas, so it’s entirely worth it.

For more information on pet adoption and this Holiday Delivery Program from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, you can go to their website https://nateshonoranimalrescue.org/.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.