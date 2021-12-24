Perfect weather as Santa comes to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The dry weather holds into place along with the warming temperatures. As Santa makes his way across the pond and towards the Suncoast, he will encounter clear skies and “cool” temperatures. These temperatures will feel like a heatwave for him but to us, it will be cool as those lows dip down back into the mid to lower 50′s by Christmas morning.

Christmas looks to be another sunny one with warm temperatures in the upper 70′s. It will be a nice day to also take the boat out as there will be a light chop and winds below 10 knots.

The rest of the weekend and into the new week, we will continue to stay dry and warm with the last days of 2021 very warm as highs rebound to the 80′a.

