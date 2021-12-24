Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect

Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police are hoping someone will recognize the individual captured in a video of a shooting that occurred overnight.

The shooting happened at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill.

Tips can be submitted via Facebook, to the Department via telephone @ (941) 721-2000 or you can email to tips@palmettopolice.com. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so at Crimestoppers or 1-866-634-TIPS.

