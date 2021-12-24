Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police are hoping someone will recognize the individual captured in a video of a shooting that occurred overnight.

The shooting happened at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill.

Tips can be submitted via Facebook, to the Department via telephone @ (941) 721-2000 or you can email to tips@palmettopolice.com. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so at Crimestoppers or 1-866-634-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.