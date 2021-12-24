Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police are hoping someone will recognize the individual captured in a video of a shooting that occurred overnight.
The shooting happened at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill.
Tips can be submitted via Facebook, to the Department via telephone @ (941) 721-2000 or you can email to tips@palmettopolice.com. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can do so at Crimestoppers or 1-866-634-TIPS.
