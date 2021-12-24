Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Light up Palmetto brings smiles that reach far beyond the Suncoast

Lights of Palmetto
Lights of Palmetto(Lights of Palmetto)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County family is helping make the holiday season merry and bright!

Tom and Wendy Stalling started the Lights of Palmetto a few years ago from their home in Palmetto. Every year, they display more than 200,000 lights around their home, yard and more for the community to enjoy.

The light display is magnificent and plays to music.

“It takes about a month to set up,” said Tom Stalling.  “It’s actually a year-round hobby.  You sequence during the year, buy all year long and test it.  It takes a good solid month just in setting it up and getting it ready.”

The light display is located at 5220 69th Street East, Palmetto. The display is not only a big hit in Manatee County, but is also gaining national attention.

The family has been invited to participate in the ABC show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight 2022 Contender.”

The light show will run at least one week past the new year.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display has more that 200,000 lights.
Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love
Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery

Latest News

Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding...
Members of K-Pop supergroup BTS speak with ABC7 about fighting Asian discrimination
BTS3
ABC7 travels to Los Angeles to meet K-Pop global sensation BTS: Part 3
Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
Palmetto Police seeking identity of shooting suspect
Gov. DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis Christmas Wish