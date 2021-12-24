Light up Palmetto brings smiles that reach far beyond the Suncoast

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County family is helping make the holiday season merry and bright!

Tom and Wendy Stalling started the Lights of Palmetto a few years ago from their home in Palmetto. Every year, they display more than 200,000 lights around their home, yard and more for the community to enjoy.

The light display is magnificent and plays to music.

“It takes about a month to set up,” said Tom Stalling. “It’s actually a year-round hobby. You sequence during the year, buy all year long and test it. It takes a good solid month just in setting it up and getting it ready.”

The light display is located at 5220 69th Street East, Palmetto. The display is not only a big hit in Manatee County, but is also gaining national attention.

The family has been invited to participate in the ABC show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight 2022 Contender.”

The light show will run at least one week past the new year.

