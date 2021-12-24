Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to area stores and shopping centers ahead of Christmas

Suncoast stores and shopping centers busy with last minute holiday shoppers.
Suncoast stores and shopping centers busy with last minute holiday shoppers.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sounds of shoppers filling The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota on Thursday. A lot of people picking up last-minute gifts for their family, friends, and others.

“It’s very busy, I think all the stores that we’ve been in have been very busy,” said Candi Messerschmidt, a Sarasota resident. “People have armfuls of shopping with them.”

Some shoppers said they were expecting it to be even busier.

“It’s actually not as crazy as I thought it would be, driving here, that’s half the battle,” said Amy Campbell, a Bradenton resident.

Mall officials say UTC has bounced back strong, especially during this holiday season, following some serious challenges with the pandemic.

“It’s been a recovery year for us, very positive in terms of traffic and sales for the stores,” said Jose Ayala, General Manager of The Mall at University Town Center. “We’re happy to be an integral part of the community here and their option to do their shopping and enjoying some great quality dining.”

And of course, Santa has been a popular attraction here getting ready for his big journey. As for the mask policy at UTC, it is recommended to wear a mask but not required.

If you still need to get some shopping done, UTC mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

