Keep track of Santa this evening thanks to Sarasota Memorial Healthcare and ABC7
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Santa makes his way around the world this Christmas Eve, remember you can keep an eye on the jolly old elf’s trip.
You can follow the journey beginning at 4 p.m. by clicking here. Make sure you don’t forget to leave out goodies for St. Nick and all his reindeer!
We wish you all a safe and Merry Christmas!
