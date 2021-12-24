Gov. DeSantis posts Christmas wishes, says Santa will be able to make scheduled deliveries

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - In his yearly Christmas video, Gov. Ron DeSantis wished all Floridians a safe and Merry Christmas holiday.

“The first Christmas in America was celebrated just down the street from the Florida Capitol in what was then Spanish Florida. Much has changed over the ensuing centuries, yet Christmas still endures as a time for redemption, grace, hope, and love,” said the governor.

He also added that Santa was expected to be able to make all scheduled deliveries and that he had authorized state law enforcement to aid Santa Claus in any way he needs.

“From Casey, Madison, Mason, and Mamie...my entire family wishes you a very, merry Christmas.” The governor ended.

