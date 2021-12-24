Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis posts Christmas wishes, says Santa will be able to make scheduled deliveries

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - In his yearly Christmas video, Gov. Ron DeSantis wished all Floridians a safe and Merry Christmas holiday.

“The first Christmas in America was celebrated just down the street from the Florida Capitol in what was then Spanish Florida. Much has changed over the ensuing centuries, yet Christmas still endures as a time for redemption, grace, hope, and love,” said the governor.

He also added that Santa was expected to be able to make all scheduled deliveries and that he had authorized state law enforcement to aid Santa Claus in any way he needs.

“From Casey, Madison, Mason, and Mamie...my entire family wishes you a very, merry Christmas.” The governor ended.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display has more that 200,000 lights.
Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love
Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis Christmas Wish
You can track Santa's journey beginning at 4 p.m. EST.
Santa in the Suncoast: Check out our Santa Tracker courtesy of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare
A car inside a duplex garage caught fire Friday, Dec. 24 in Sarasota.
Two people safe but displaced after fire in Sarasota duplex
State fire marshal looking out for Santa’s safety