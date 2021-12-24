Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two incoming flights at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Friday are among the hundreds canceled Christmas Eve nationwide by several airlines.

Two flights to SRQ -- Allegiant Air Flight 2523 from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and JetBlue Flight 347 from Newark, New Jersey -- were canceled by the airlines.

A spokeswoman for Allegiant Air told ABC7 via email Friday morning that the airline was forced to cancel the flight Wednesday because of staffing shortages blamed on COVID-19. " ... Like other businesses and airlines across the nation, we are experiencing staffing issues related to the rapid increase in Omicron cases,” said Sonya Padgett.

Padgett said customers booked on that flight were issued full refunds, an extra $100 in additional compensation and $150 vouchers for a future flight.

ABC7 has attempted to contact JetBlue but have not received a reply.

