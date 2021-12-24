Christmas Eve store hours around the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are out and about doing some last minute shopping as the clock ticks, here is a list of hours to keep in the back of your mind.

Despite having operating hours on Christmas Eve, most stores have elected to be closed on Christmas Day. There are a few exception to this rule.

Here’s what you need to know this Dec. 24:

Publix is open until 7 p.m. They will be closed Christmas Day

Winn-Dixie open until 9 p.m. They will be closed Christmas Day

Target will be open until 8 p.m.. They will be closed Christmas Day

Walmart will be open until 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day

CVS and Walgreens will be open normal hours on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. You may need to call and check on pharmacy hours for individual locations.

Wawa and other service stations will operate as normal.

