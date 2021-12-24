Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Christmas Eve store hours around the Suncoast

(AP)
(AP)(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are out and about doing some last minute shopping as the clock ticks, here is a list of hours to keep in the back of your mind.

Despite having operating hours on Christmas Eve, most stores have elected to be closed on Christmas Day. There are a few exception to this rule.

Here’s what you need to know this Dec. 24:

Publix is open until 7 p.m. They will be closed Christmas Day

Winn-Dixie open until 9 p.m. They will be closed Christmas Day

Target will be open until 8 p.m.. They will be closed Christmas Day

Walmart will be open until 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day

CVS and Walgreens will be open normal hours on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. You may need to call and check on pharmacy hours for individual locations.

Wawa and other service stations will operate as normal.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
The display has more that 200,000 lights.
Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
"Real-life Grinch" arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office catches the ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole holiday decorations

Latest News

State fire marshal looking out for Santa’s safety
Suncoast Christmas Movie Finals: Vote for your favorite Christmas movie
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
A crash on I-75 near mile marker 193.
Crash slowing traffic on I-75 near Jacaranda Boulevard