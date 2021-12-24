Advertise With Us
2 people safe but displaced after fire in Sarasota duplex

The fire broke out in the garage of this duplex.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Crews responded to a home on Oak Hill Ct. after a car caught fire in the garage and quickly spread.

The fire was called in just before 11 a.m. Friday in the 4700-block of Oak Hill Ct. The residence is a duplex and investigators say a vehicle caught fire in an adjacent garage. It quickly spread into the attic.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames and are currently on scene. Two people managed to escape to safety but they will be displaced for Christmas Eve. There is no official word on whether anyone in the other duplex was injured or displaced.

ABC7 will update this story with ways to help and more information as it comes in.

