WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

