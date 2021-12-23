Suncoast Waterkeeper, residents still concerned over Piney Point safety

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Waterkeeper, an environmental organization, says they are holding firm after filing a lawsuit over the leak at the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point earlier in the year.

“We’ve put the County on notice that if they inject wastewater containing hazardous waste, we plan to bring a lawsuit to stop it,” a statement from founder Justin Bloom said in a statement released Thursday.

The decades-long issues came to a head in April when a leak in a holding pond forced operators to release 215 million gallons of nutrient-loaded wastewater into Tampa Bay to avoid an even larger catastrophe.

In May of 2021, several conservation groups announced that they would be filing a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, HRK Holdings and the Manatee County Port Authority for releasing pollutants into Tampa Bay and groundwater, endangering residents and potentially causing severe damage to marine life.

Despite concerns, Manatee County officials approved a permit for an injection well to drain more than 200 million gallons of wastewater from the former phosphate processing site at at Piney Point.

The Class I injection well will pump the treated wastewater from the Piney Point stacks below the lowest underground source of drinking water. The DEP says injections wells are designed to provide multiple layers of protective casing and cement.

Testing is conducted on all Class I injection wells at a minimum of every five years to determine that the well structure has integrity, according the DEP website.

The theory behind injection wells is that the potentially hazardous waste is separated from an aquafer by multiple layers of rock. If one layer leaks, the next layer keeps waste from spreading before it reaches groundwater.

Concern remains among community members and environmentalists. Many worry that the well could fail which could cause more environmental issues.

“We stand by our position advanced in the lawsuit filed earlier this summer calling for a full and complete closure of the site in a manner governed by federal law,” Bloom’s statement said. “Advancing an injection well without an adequate investigation and characterization of the pollution they seek to send into our aquifer, is dangerous and irresponsible.”

The planned drill site is just across from the Piney Point facility at the block of 31st Terrace East and 36th Avenue East.

