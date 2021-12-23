The Suncoast gets seasonably cool and crisp mornings with mild and sunny afternoons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold air draining down the spine of the state, and moving into the Suncoast, has produced widespread reports of morning lows in the 40s this morning.

We have likely seen the coldest start to a day that we will see in the entire month of December. However, dry air cools quickly and heats quickly, so by the afternoon the Suncoast will be treated to highs in the upper 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine.

We will then start a warming trend. As high pressure moves from our west to the Atlantic our winds will twist and change direction to the east by the end of the weekend. This will slowly return moisture to the area and keep night lows warmer and afternoon highs climbing a degree or two each day.

There is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days. If you are traveling today most airports will not see weather delays. The exception will be locations like Denver where a significant snowstorm will develop and move through the mountains and drop as much as several feet of snow. In the heaviest locations as much as 5 feet.

At lower elevations along the coast of California, at airports like San Diego, rain could top 3 inches. But aside from the west, most of the county will be OK for travel.

