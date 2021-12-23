Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast fans in shock as K-Pop’s biggest band announces a break

Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding...
Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding youth during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WWSB) - Superfans across the Suncoast are in disbelief after K-Pop’s biggest boy band announced they’re taking a break.

A very big surprise, considering BTS just wrapped up a very big concert run. ABC7′s Nerissa Lamison was at that four-day event out in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium after Thanksgiving.

A lot of fans on the Suncoast believe this is a temporary hiatus. The fan base for BTS is called the BTS Army. ABC7 met several of those fans at the State College of Florida, with a lot of them going to Los Angeles for the concerts.

Stephanie Parker and her daughter, Bella, traveled 2,500 miles to get there.

“It’s so amazing, it’s like a big family out here,” Stephanie said. “We met people from France, Washington, Canada. There’s people from all over the place everywhere!”

Turns out that concert series could have been fans’ one shot to see BTS in-person and on stage.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we wanted to see all of them,” said Stephanie. “We don’t know when they go in the military and we don’t know what lies ahead for anybody.”

Little did Stephanie, Bella, or any of the fans know, BTS would announce the group is taking a big break. This made the trek from the Sunshine State much more sweet for Jillian Colon and her daughter, Kayla.

The ride or die fans said the experience they had at the concerts was irreplaceable.

Many of the fans say this is more than the music. They see the group of seven as role models.

This is the second part of a three-part series.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
The roof of a home in North Port sustained heavy damage Tuesday, Dec. 21, when an early morning...
Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm
U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway

Latest News

Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Search continues for Grinch who is stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes
lows
Two cool nights on the Suncoast
Anti-theft operation
North Port Police Department, local retailers takes part in an anti-retail theft operation
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
Piney Point deep well drilling begins