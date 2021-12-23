Suncoast fans in shock as K-Pop’s biggest band announces a break

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WWSB) - Superfans across the Suncoast are in disbelief after K-Pop’s biggest boy band announced they’re taking a break.

A very big surprise, considering BTS just wrapped up a very big concert run. ABC7′s Nerissa Lamison was at that four-day event out in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium after Thanksgiving.

A lot of fans on the Suncoast believe this is a temporary hiatus. The fan base for BTS is called the BTS Army. ABC7 met several of those fans at the State College of Florida, with a lot of them going to Los Angeles for the concerts.

Stephanie Parker and her daughter, Bella, traveled 2,500 miles to get there.

“It’s so amazing, it’s like a big family out here,” Stephanie said. “We met people from France, Washington, Canada. There’s people from all over the place everywhere!”

Turns out that concert series could have been fans’ one shot to see BTS in-person and on stage.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we wanted to see all of them,” said Stephanie. “We don’t know when they go in the military and we don’t know what lies ahead for anybody.”

Little did Stephanie, Bella, or any of the fans know, BTS would announce the group is taking a big break. This made the trek from the Sunshine State much more sweet for Jillian Colon and her daughter, Kayla.

The ride or die fans said the experience they had at the concerts was irreplaceable.

Many of the fans say this is more than the music. They see the group of seven as role models.

