Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A homeowner along State Road 72 in Sarasota County is giving people a huge dose of holiday cheer, decorating his property with more than 200,000 Christmas lights.

Dr. Kevin Dunn says he’s been putting up the light show “forever,” adding it takes him 4-5 weeks every year to decorate the property, near Sarasota National Cemetery. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger every year,” he told ABC7.

The holiday spectacular will be up through the first week of January, he said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm
Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Sarasota man killed in State Road 62 crash
Infamous ESPN blowout by IMG Academy was against ‘scam’ school, Ohio finds

Latest News

The site location for the injection well at Piney Point
Suncoast Waterkeeper, residents still concerned over Piney Point safety
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Pedestrian injured in east Manatee County
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sought the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery
ABC7 Christmas Movie Championship Day 3: The Suncoast’s favorite Christmas movie semifinals