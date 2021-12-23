Spectacular Sarasota light display a labor of love

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A homeowner along State Road 72 in Sarasota County is giving people a huge dose of holiday cheer, decorating his property with more than 200,000 Christmas lights.

Dr. Kevin Dunn says he’s been putting up the light show “forever,” adding it takes him 4-5 weeks every year to decorate the property, near Sarasota National Cemetery. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger every year,” he told ABC7.

The holiday spectacular will be up through the first week of January, he said.

