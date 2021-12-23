Search continues for Grinch who is stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a real-life Grinch who is on the loose. Investigators say she has been stealing big inflatables and other holiday decorations from people’s properties over the last few days. She had taken a very sentimental holiday inflatable from the Loschin family.

“It’s one of our favorites and it broke my heart when it was stolen,” said the Loschin family. “It was an expensive blow-up initially but to replace it, it’s out of production.”

These inflatables can cost hundreds of dollars. She has been stealing these decorations from many different homes in many different neighborhoods throughout Sarasota including Lake Sarasota and Grove Pointe. A private investigator is on this case as well.

“I think it’s absolutely horrible, especially with everything going on with the pandemic and it’s Christmas time,” said Angelina Pastrana, a private investigator with Tags Investigations. “I can’t believe this lady goes up to the camera at some houses, makes herself known like she wants to be caught. I just think it’s absolutely terrible.”

She is described as having dark hair and wearing a black tank top and pink pants. She was possibly driving a dark-colored Buick SUV with reindeer antlers and a red nose.

“My reaction to it is speechless, I know it’s been happening and it’s never happened to us,” said the Loschin family.

If you recognize this holiday decoration thief, you’re asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

