Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Search continues for Grinch who is stealing holiday decorations from Sarasota homes

Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.
Grinch stealing holiday decorations in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a real-life Grinch who is on the loose. Investigators say she has been stealing big inflatables and other holiday decorations from people’s properties over the last few days. She had taken a very sentimental holiday inflatable from the Loschin family.

“It’s one of our favorites and it broke my heart when it was stolen,” said the Loschin family. “It was an expensive blow-up initially but to replace it, it’s out of production.”

These inflatables can cost hundreds of dollars. She has been stealing these decorations from many different homes in many different neighborhoods throughout Sarasota including Lake Sarasota and Grove Pointe. A private investigator is on this case as well.

“I think it’s absolutely horrible, especially with everything going on with the pandemic and it’s Christmas time,” said Angelina Pastrana, a private investigator with Tags Investigations. “I can’t believe this lady goes up to the camera at some houses, makes herself known like she wants to be caught. I just think it’s absolutely terrible.”

She is described as having dark hair and wearing a black tank top and pink pants. She was possibly driving a dark-colored Buick SUV with reindeer antlers and a red nose.

“My reaction to it is speechless, I know it’s been happening and it’s never happened to us,” said the Loschin family.

If you recognize this holiday decoration thief, you’re asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
The roof of a home in North Port sustained heavy damage Tuesday, Dec. 21, when an early morning...
Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm
U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway

Latest News

Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding...
Suncoast fans in shock as K-Pop’s biggest band announces a break
lows
Two cool nights on the Suncoast
Anti-theft operation
North Port Police Department, local retailers takes part in an anti-retail theft operation
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
Piney Point deep well drilling begins