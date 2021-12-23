Advertise With Us
Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays

Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Parents with children younger than 5 will have to keep waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Last week, vaccine maker Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The company said adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and older.

They are now adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.

Pfizer said it plans to submit data in the first part of 2022, which means it won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

