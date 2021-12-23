Advertise With Us
Pedestrian injured in east Manatee County

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was seriously injured when she was hit by an SUV as she tried to cross Braden Run, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 69-year-old woman was walking north on the sidewalk along Braden Run at about 10:45 a.m. and began crossing the road at the intersection of 59th Avenue East, investigators said.

An SUV driven by an 83-year Bradenton man was traveling south on Braden Run, attempting to turn left at 59th Avenue East when the SUV hit the pedestrian, troopers said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

