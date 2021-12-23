Pedestrian injured in east Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was seriously injured when she was hit by an SUV as she tried to cross Braden Run, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 69-year-old woman was walking north on the sidewalk along Braden Run at about 10:45 a.m. and began crossing the road at the intersection of 59th Avenue East, investigators said.

An SUV driven by an 83-year Bradenton man was traveling south on Braden Run, attempting to turn left at 59th Avenue East when the SUV hit the pedestrian, troopers said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

