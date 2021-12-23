Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

At least 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

No fatalities have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office. There have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm
Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Sarasota man killed in State Road 62 crash
Infamous ESPN blowout by IMG Academy was against ‘scam’ school, Ohio finds

Latest News

A major fire occurred at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.
RAW: Fire burns at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas
Davyon Johnson, 11, was honored for his Dec. 9 actions to help both a choking classmate and a...
Middle schooler saves 2 lives on same day
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
bts2
ABC7 travels to Los Angeles to meet K-Pop global sensation BTS: Part 2