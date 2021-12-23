Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County Sheriff makes arrest in connection with Circle K robbery

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of an armed robbery suspect.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest was made in connection with the armed robbery of a Circle K in Bradenton last week.

Officials say a man walked into the Circle K at 904 30th Ave E., Bradenton Dec. 16 and produced what appeared to be a single shot sawed off shotgun and demanded money. The unknown suspect took the cash and fled the area on a beach cruiser style bicycle, west bound on 30th Ave. E Detectives believed that the incident was connected to another robbery that happened at another Circle K in September. The M.O. was similar and the suspect fled the scene on a similar bicycle.

Through investigation, officials say they determined that William L. Prince was behind the incident. He was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with Armed Robbery.

William L. Price
William L. Price(MCSO)

