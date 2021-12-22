Advertise With Us
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A perfectly preserved baby dinosaur has been discovered curled up inside its egg.

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.

It’s been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang” after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.

A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've...
A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've looked like in the egg.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)

Experts said baby dinosaur bones are small, fragile and are only very rarely preserved as fossils. That makes it a very lucky find.

The egg is around 7 inches long. The dinosaur was estimated to be 11 inches long from head to tail.

The researchers believe as an adult, had it lived, it would have been about 2 to 3 meters long.

