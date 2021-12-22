Two cool nights on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday was our coolest day of December, our high only 67 degrees! Now we have two very chilly nights, but our daytime highs gradually warm back up over Christmas weekend. And 80 degree highs come back to end the year. Our very dry weather pattern is also back, at least into the first week of 2022 and possibly longer. Just keep the jackets handy for the mornings to end the week!

