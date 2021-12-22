South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday’s storm did a real number on one neighborhood in Englewood.

The Charlotte County Fire Department reported at least 15 homes all damaged by the fierce winds. Some had torn roofs while others watched gutters and awnings crumble.

Several longtime residents said they’d never seen winds this strong gust between their homes.

“It was very loud and a little scary.”

Scary, and expensive. Particularly for one home on Ibis Drive where the out layer of the roof had been blown apart, leaving pink insulation scattered along the yard.

The guests inside are relatives of the homeowners who came in for vacation. Unfortunately, the storm disrupted their getaway and the couple spent much of the day cleaning up the debris as best they could.

They weren’t the only ones having a rocky Christmas week.

Just down the block, another home had both its front and back awnings downed and the sidings were tattered. A neighbor told ABC7 those homeowners were on vacation in Hawaii celebrating their 50th anniversary. The couple awoke to photos of the damage from a friend.

“I feel bad for them,” Patricia Mulholland said. “I really do. It’s just not a very good wedding surprise.”

The winds calmed down later in the day, giving the neighborhood a chance to take a breath and get to cleaning up the mess left behind.

Lucky for some of them, two friendly neighbors lightened the load.

“Just helping the people out,” Rick Smith said as he drilled his friend’s bent roof back into place.

Rick and his friend spent part of the day driving around looking for the damage they could fix with a trusty ladder and drill. The guys said they do it because it’s a tight neighborhood where everyone looks out for one another.

Plus, the brownie points don’t hurt.

“When I get 80 years old maybe somebody young will go do something for me,” he said with a laugh. “Payback. It’s called old people’s points.”

Maybe so. If there’s such thing as karma, the pair have good news on the way.

