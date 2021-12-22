Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the reality for one Sarasota pastor. He says homeless people are causing some major problems on property belonging to his Majestic Ministries of Christ Church on Ashton Road.

“We have picked up quite a bit of traffic of homeless people who camp out on our property, use our electric to charge their phones, leave a lot of their garbage,” said Pastor Dan Nagel.

Nagel says there are also people urinating on the church grounds and feces have been left behind, as well as empty beer cans and liquor bottles. He says his church is all for helping the homeless, but this has become a nuisance, even keeping away churchgoers.

“We’re trying to be good Christians, we’re trying to help out those that are in need,” said Nagel. “But sometimes when you think you’re helping, you’re not helping for the better”

Nagel has reached out to Sarasota County as well as the Sheriff’s Office regarding these issues saying he hasn’t had much luck up to this point.

“Our county commissioners, they have to do something,” said Nagel. “They’re going to have to look at housing, they’re going to have to look at education.”

Another church near Nagel’s church provides homeless services and that’s why there has been an influx of the homeless in that area on certain days.

“We thought this was a good neighborhood when we purchased this building and it was, things have just changed in the last couple of years,” said Nagel.

Here’s the full response from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office regarding these issues:

It looks like we have responded to that location three times in December alone.

I want to start by mentioning that the church just across the street (The Remnant Church, 2895 Ashton Road) offers various homeless services. Our Homeless Outreach Team (HOT Team) occasionally gets referrals from Remnant to assist their clients. Over the past two years, we’ve worked with the Remnant Church to serve roughly 15-20 different HOT clients. I share that to say it is not uncommon to see homeless and transient individuals in the area.

On December 7, Pastor Nagel reported an issue with homeless people on this property. Patrol deputies initially responded and then notified our HOT Team. HOT Team members spent more than an hour checking the entire property on December 8, but were unable to locate anyone or any signs of people inhabiting or camping on the property.

On December 17, patrol deputies again responded for a report of homeless people but deputies were unable to locate anyone on the property.

On December 20, patrol deputies again responded. HOT Team deputies spoke with patrol deputies about this incident. Patrol deputies again indicated they were unable to locate any homeless people on the property. I believe our HOT Team followed up with Pastor Nagel early this morning. Likely, prior to you sending us this email.

Going back into November, deputies responded on November 11 to a complaint of homeless people at the bus stop, but found nothing actionable. It appeared to be homeless people waiting at the bus stop after using services provided by the church.

On November 23, there was a report of a person going through trash cans because he was cold and hungry. The individual was trespassed from the property. The report does not state that he is homeless, however he was later investigated and arrested by detectives for a robbery in the area.

As you can see, our agency has been very responsive to this location and has communicated with Pastor Nagel.

