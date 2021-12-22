Advertise With Us
Sarasota man killed in State Road 62 crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed in an early-morning crash on State Road 62 east of Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 6 a.m., a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Sarasota man was traveling east on State Road 62, following a semi-trailer east of County Road 579.

The sedan attempted to pass the semi and moved into the westbound lane of travel, where a pickup truck, driven by a 44-year-old Duette man, was traveling. The front of the sedan collided with the pickup and then hit the trailer portion of the semi.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Blake Medical Center where he later died, troopers said. The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries; the semi-driver was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

