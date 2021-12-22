Piney Point deep well drilling begins

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Drilling has started at the Piney Point Deep Injection Well site on Buckeye Road in Palmetto.

The drilling started just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator, was at the controls and drilled the first few feet, exactly eight months after the county submitted the initial application for the well’s construction on April 22.

“We are pleased to get this started so quickly,” said Hopes. “The cooperation and coordination to get this important project to this point has been remarkable.”

The well is being drilled 3,300 feet below the surface. The drilling is expected to last through late 2022.

“We’re looking forward to working together to complete this project successfully,” said Manatee County Utilities Deputy Director Jeff Goodwin.

The initial site prep and preliminary construction were completed as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection final approval was received.

The well will be used to safely dispose of Piney Point’s process water. That process water, which will be drained, will be pre-treated before injection.

