Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Piney Point deep well drilling begins

South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.(Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity.)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Drilling has started at the Piney Point Deep Injection Well site on Buckeye Road in Palmetto.

The drilling started just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator, was at the controls and drilled the first few feet, exactly eight months after the county submitted the initial application for the well’s construction on April 22.

“We are pleased to get this started so quickly,” said Hopes. “The cooperation and coordination to get this important project to this point has been remarkable.”

The well is being drilled 3,300 feet below the surface. The drilling is expected to last through late 2022.

“We’re looking forward to working together to complete this project successfully,” said Manatee County Utilities Deputy Director Jeff Goodwin.

The initial site prep and preliminary construction were completed as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection final approval was received.

The well will be used to safely dispose of Piney Point’s process water. That process water, which will be drained, will be pre-treated before injection.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
The roof of a home in North Port sustained heavy damage Tuesday, Dec. 21, when an early morning...
Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm
U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway

Latest News

Anti-theft operation
North Port Police Department, local retailers takes part in an anti-retail theft operation
FILE: Masks at Universal
Masks will be required at Universal Orlando Resort in public indoor locations starting on Christmas Eve
Sarasota man killed in State Road 62 crash
ABC7 Christmas Movie Championship Day 2: Vote for your favorite