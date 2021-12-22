Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Masks will be required at Universal Orlando Resort in public indoor locations starting on Christmas Eve

Buy one ticket, get unlimited access to Universal Orlando thru Dec. 24
FILE: Masks at Universal(tcw-wflx)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Face coverings will be required in all public indoor locations at Universal Orlando Resort starting on Christmas Eve.

This will be required for all guests and team members, regardless of vaccination status. This mandate includes restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.

Face coverings will also be required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the line to when they exit.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” the statement on Facebook said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Homeless issue on Sarasota church property.
Sarasota pastor upset with homeless problem on his church property
The roof of a home in North Port sustained heavy damage Tuesday, Dec. 21, when an early morning...
Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm
U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway

Latest News

Sarasota man killed in State Road 62 crash
ABC7 Christmas Movie Championship Day 2: Vote for your favorite
Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding...
ABC7 travels to Los Angeles to meet K-Pop global sensation BTS
Infamous ESPN blowout by IMG Academy was against ‘scam’ school, Ohio finds