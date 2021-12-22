Masks will be required at Universal Orlando Resort in public indoor locations starting on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Face coverings will be required in all public indoor locations at Universal Orlando Resort starting on Christmas Eve.

This will be required for all guests and team members, regardless of vaccination status. This mandate includes restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.

Face coverings will also be required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the line to when they exit.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” the statement on Facebook said.

