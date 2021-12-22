Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Infamous ESPN blowout by IMG Academy was against ‘scam’ school, Ohio finds

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school whose legitimacy was scrutinized after its supposedly top-tier football team got clobbered in an ESPN-televised game against Manatee County’s IMG Academy didn’t live up to its billing educationally either: It turned out to be “a scam,” according to an investigation by the Ohio Department of Education.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he is asking the attorney general and other officials to determine whether any laws were broken by what claimed to be the Columbus-area Bishop Sycamore High School. DeWine also said he’ll work with state education officials and lawmakers on enacting changes recommended by the department to avoid a repeat of the situation.

“Ohio families should be able to count on the fact that our schools educate students and don’t exist in name only as a vehicle to play high school sports,” DeWine said in a written statement Friday.

The state found no evidence that Bishop Sycamore enrolled multiple students this year and concluded it didn’t meet minimum standards, including for academic offerings and student safety, according to the ODE investigation launched after the team’s televised 58-0 loss to powerhouse IMG Academy, a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination in Bradenton, in August.

Bishop Sycamore’s report filed with the department for this school year listed only one enrolled student and stated its physical address as a home in a residential neighborhood.

In a call with a department official last month, Bishop Sycamore administrator Andre Peterson characterized his program as a way to get more exposure for football players who were having trouble getting into colleges, according to the ODE report.

Messages seeking comment were left Saturday for Peterson via phone and the school’s email address. In previous comments reported by USA TODAY Sports, Peterson had denied there was any “scam” to the lopsided football game or the school, saying it helped players hoping to compete in college.

It identified itself to ODE as a “nonchartered, non-tax-supported school,” a category that is largely outside of the department’s oversight and that allows for bypassing certain typical systems of operation because of “truly held religious beliefs.” But the department said it couldn’t determine whether Bishop Sycamore had such beliefs.

ODE concluded Bishop Sycamore wasn’t a school but “a way for students to play football against high school teams and potentially increase students’ prospects of playing football at the collegiate level.”

“The cost of this dream for those students wasn’t just the tuition charged to attend the school,” the department said in its report Friday. “The price was the education the students were entitled to receive.”

The department also noted that such schools aren’t under its oversight and don’t require its approval, and that it doesn’t have power under state law to sanction Bishop Sycamore.

ODE’s recommended changes included amending state law to authorize the department to monitor whether the hundreds of schools listing themselves as nonchartered, non-tax-supported schools are meeting the more relaxed minimum standards for that category, and to require corrective action if needed.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
The roof of a home in North Port sustained heavy damage Tuesday, Dec. 21, when an early morning...
Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community
U.S. 301 is closed due to a railroad gate malfunction.
First Alert Traffic: Railroad gate malfunction closes U.S. 301 at University Parkway
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery
Residents at the Holiday Estates had a rude awakening with more than a dozen homes all damaged...
South Englewood homes crack under powerful storm

Latest News

ABC7 Christmas Movie Championship Day 2: Vote for your favorite
Members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding...
ABC7 travels to Los Angeles to meet K-Pop global sensation BTS
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday December 22
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday December 22
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Cool air arrives on the Suncoast