Cool air arrives on the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that produced yesterdays severe weather has moved past and shifted the winds to the north. With the shift comes drier and cooler air and decidedly more seasonal feel the weather.

Dew points have fallen 10 degrees and more which will make the next few days feel very comfortable for lovers of cooler weather. For those who enjoy it warmer, the weekend will feature a warm-up that will take the highs closer to the 80 mark by the start of the new week.

We are entering into a period of dry weather that looks to linger into the last week of 2021. In fact, with the mild temperatures and dry air, our weather is the envy of the nation.

