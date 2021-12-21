Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy winds blew through North Port this morning, causing heavy roof damage to roughly 15 structures in the Holiday Park community, city officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The North Port Fire Department, Building Division, and Public Works Department are on the scene. The American Red Cross will assist where necessary, the city said on its Facebook page.

