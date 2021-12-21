Advertise With Us
Two homes in a Bradenton neighborhood damaged due to a tree falling after heavy storms

Due to storms with high windspeed a tree goes through a Bradenton home
Due to storms with high windspeed a tree goes through a Bradenton home(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two homes in a Bradenton neighborhood are left with damages after a fell on the roof of both homes due to high wind speeds during inclement weather.

“It sounded like a car hit the house or something, it was just a super loud boom,” said Homeowner David Merick.

A noise that didn’t come from the four wheels of a car, but from mother nature as longtime Bradenton resident Merick’s had a large tree in his neighbor’s yard crash onto his house, sending branches into the roof.

“I did realize it was the tree because the tree was leaning towards our house anyway,” said Merick.

Strong wind speeds reaching upwards of 70 mph, Merick said the damage to his home ranges from water damage to roof damage, as the fallen tree made holes in his laundry room and bedroom, where a tree branch is now smashed through the roof causing flooding.

“My bedroom is underwater, I have 3-4 holes in my roof and my laundry room is wiped out,” said Merick.

As far as a price tag, Merick said that it currently unknown but even with this being such a large inconvenience the week of Christmas, Merick says him and his family is happy that they are safe.

“We’re happy as heck,” said Merick. “Yeah if we were sleeping in that bedroom this morning it wouldn’t have killed us but it would have scared the heck out of us sleeping in bed and watching a tree trunk come through your roof at you over your head you know.”

Crews have been working most of the day Tuesday to make repairs to his home.

ABC7 tried to make contact with the other homeowners involved but received no immediate comment.

