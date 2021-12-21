Strong to severe storms possible today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong storms are possible in the morning today due to a low-pressure area that will move across the central parts of Florida today from Gulf waters toward the Atlantic.

The low, and the cold front attached to it, will produce about a 5% risk of a tornado and a 15% chance for thunderstorms with damaging winds. This low will begin to pull away in the midmorning hours and slow afternoon clearing will then begin.

In the morning a tornado watch will be in effect until 10 a.m. and small craft advisories, high surf advisories, and rip current advisories in effect all day.

Once the system passes, cooler air will move in and the next few days will be more seasonable. Daytime highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and near 70 on Thursday. Nights will be cool and crisp with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

As we go into the holiday weekend, the winds will shift and the temperatures start to increase back into the upper 70s. However, before the temperatures can return to the 80s, another front will move in and keep us in the 70s next week.

