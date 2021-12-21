Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible today

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong storms are possible in the morning today due to a low-pressure area that will move across the central parts of Florida today from Gulf waters toward the Atlantic.

The low, and the cold front attached to it, will produce about a 5% risk of a tornado and a 15% chance for thunderstorms with damaging winds. This low will begin to pull away in the midmorning hours and slow afternoon clearing will then begin.

In the morning a tornado watch will be in effect until 10 a.m. and small craft advisories, high surf advisories, and rip current advisories in effect all day.

Once the system passes, cooler air will move in and the next few days will be more seasonable. Daytime highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and near 70 on Thursday. Nights will be cool and crisp with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

As we go into the holiday weekend, the winds will shift and the temperatures start to increase back into the upper 70s. However, before the temperatures can return to the 80s, another front will move in and keep us in the 70s next week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting
These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
Deputies identify persons of interest in fatal shooting
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery
Storms move in for the morning commute.
Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute
32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 20, 2021
Storms move in for the morning commute.
Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute
Storms move in for the morning commute.
First Alert Weather - 5pm December 20, 2021: Strong to severe storms early Tuesday
rain
Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day