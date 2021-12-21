Advertise With Us
Sea turtle released off Tampa Bay after nearly two years in rehab

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium return a juvenile green sea turtle back to the wild...
Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium return a juvenile green sea turtle back to the wild Tuesday, Dec. 21.(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONEYMOON ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium returned a juvenile green sea turtle they named “Williamson” back to the wild Tuesday after 20 months of rehabilitation.

It is the 20th successfully rehabilitated sea turtle released by the facility this year, it said in a news release.

Williamson was found floating in Crystal River. CMA’s Rescue Team coordinated with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to pick up the turtle and take it the aquarium’s animal hospital for rehabilitation.

“When Wiliamson arrived at CMA, we noticed that he had a large amount of algae with barnacles and leeches on his shell,” said Dr. Shelly Marquardt. “He also had a minor case of fibropapilloma tumors which we have seen to be fairly common in green sea turtles,” said Marquardt.

In September, a CT scan revealed Williamson had trauma to his spine that likely was causing buoyancy issues. These issues restrict a sea turtle’s capability to dive for food and evade predators as well as boats.

After over a year of no new tumors and proving he was able to continuously rest on the bottom of a pool and dive, Williamson was cleared for release.

There are currently 13 other sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation at CMA’s marine life hospital. To learn more, visit cmaquarium.org.

