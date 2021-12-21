Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County Fire releases holiday safety tips

Sarasota County Fire Department wants to help residents have a safe holiday season
Sarasota County Fire Department wants to help residents have a safe holiday season(SCFD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department has issued some safety tips as residents prepare to celebrate the holidays.

The department wants to remind everyone about the possible dangers of a dry tree and flammable holiday décor. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or against the home outside.

Decorations should be at least three feet away from heat sources.

Here are some other tips:

  • Choose decorations that are flame resistant.
  • Use battery-operated candles.
  • Never use lit candles to decorate the tree. Keep children and items that may catch fire away from lit candles.
  • Add water to the tree stand daily if you have a live tree.
  • Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry.
  • Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
  • Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Find additional fire safety information here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Michael Dattoli, is seen being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
Public health experts puzzled over arrest of prominent Sarasota oncologist
Geno Terrell Jackson III
Man faces attempted murder charge in Sarasota shooting
These are the three persons of interest in a shooting in Manatee County.
Deputies identify persons of interest in fatal shooting
Three suspects are sought by Venice police.
Suspects sought in Venice convenience store robbery
Storms move in for the morning commute.
Strong to severe storms for the Tuesday morning commute

Latest News

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium return a juvenile green sea turtle back to the wild...
Sea turtle released off Tampa Bay after nearly two years in rehab
Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case
Shoppers buying holiday gifts weekend before Christmas
Last-minute shopping may be tougher than ever this year
The roof of a home in North Port sustained heavy damage Tuesday, Dec. 21, when an early morning...
Winds hit North Port’s Holiday Park community