Sarasota County Fire releases holiday safety tips

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department has issued some safety tips as residents prepare to celebrate the holidays.

The department wants to remind everyone about the possible dangers of a dry tree and flammable holiday décor. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or against the home outside.

Decorations should be at least three feet away from heat sources.

Here are some other tips:

Choose decorations that are flame resistant.

Use battery-operated candles.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree. Keep children and items that may catch fire away from lit candles.

Add water to the tree stand daily if you have a live tree.

Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Find additional fire safety information here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.